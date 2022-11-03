APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. APA has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of APA by 175.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,509,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after purchasing an additional 192,386 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $983,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

