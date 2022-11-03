Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

APPN stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 339,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. Appian has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

