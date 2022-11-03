Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $185.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $185.00 target price from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,703,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 53,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 96,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 80,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 452,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,474,000 after buying an additional 216,100 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.