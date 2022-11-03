Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

