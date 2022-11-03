AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.83.

ATR opened at $94.76 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AptarGroup by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

