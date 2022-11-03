Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Aptiv Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE APTV opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $35,673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

