Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.17 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Shares of APTV traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 85.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

