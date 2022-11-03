Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after buying an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 23.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 482,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UGI by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.