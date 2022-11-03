Archer Investment Corp Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 41,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $261.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,524. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $264.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

