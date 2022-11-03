Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 33.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.05. 6,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $4,329,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

