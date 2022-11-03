Archer Investment Corp Has $937,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,003,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAPR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 29,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,640. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

