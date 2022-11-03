Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 2.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 306.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $1,147,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UDEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.