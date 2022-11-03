Archer Investment Corp Sells 19,803 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $89.77. 18,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

