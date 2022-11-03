Archer Investment Corp Sells 8,112 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,731 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.