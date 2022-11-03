Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Announces Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Arconic’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arconic Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

