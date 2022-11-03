Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

ARNC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 537,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Insider Transactions at Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 163.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.