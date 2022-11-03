Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.98

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 131466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 407.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.