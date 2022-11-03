Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

ANET stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. 2,051,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,509. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

