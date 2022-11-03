ARMOR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $442,107.39 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $442,107.39 and approximately $32,570.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.47 or 0.31219388 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012193 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.