ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EFAV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,677 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22.

