Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $113.94 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.