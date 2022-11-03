ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.10

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $67.78 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.35 or 0.99998922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007943 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10340208 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,812,962.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

