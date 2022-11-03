Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.09

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.09 and traded as high as $55.70. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 1,557 shares.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
