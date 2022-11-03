ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML stock traded down $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $442.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,014. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.