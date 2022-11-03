Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Stock Down 6.3 %

Astec Industries stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

