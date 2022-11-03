AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12,780.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 850,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after purchasing an additional 844,177 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.3% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 92.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 199,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,038. The company has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

