Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,500 shares traded.

Athena Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

