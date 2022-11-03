Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Trading Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Atlantic Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.
About Atlantic Gold
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Gold (SPVEF)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.