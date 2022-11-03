Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) CEO John C. Asbury Buys 7,235 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,604,000 after acquiring an additional 44,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,627,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

