Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $348,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $44,279,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 388,930 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 111.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 278,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 156,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.94 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

