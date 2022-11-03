Audius Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $207.32 million and $19.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.91 or 0.31141272 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.