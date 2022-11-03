Augur (REP) Market Cap Tops $75.72 Million

Augur (REP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Augur has a market capitalization of $75.72 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00034098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.99 or 0.30959934 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012092 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
