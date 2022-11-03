Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.69

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 108496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 30.0 %

The company has a market cap of $756.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

