Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Up 1.9%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Aurora Spine Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.03 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.