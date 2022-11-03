Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $18.31 or 0.00090372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $390.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007022 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,910,752 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

