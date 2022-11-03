Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $18.31 or 0.00090372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $390.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00067886 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015048 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00027003 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001384 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007022 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,910,752 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
