AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $166.81

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $166.81 and last traded at $167.67, with a volume of 1535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

