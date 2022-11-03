AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,724. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $166.47 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 152,126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,764,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.