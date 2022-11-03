Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

