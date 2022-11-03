Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.
Shares of AVNS opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.80 and a beta of 0.88.
AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
