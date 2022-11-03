Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AVNS opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

About Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.