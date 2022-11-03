Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $136.83 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.