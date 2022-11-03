Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

