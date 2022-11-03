Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 3.3 %

COST stock opened at $483.51 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.39 and its 200 day moving average is $502.51. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.