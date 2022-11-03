Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 59,458 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,458 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

