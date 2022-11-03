Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR opened at $1.03 on Friday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

