Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 452.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.