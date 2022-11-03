Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

AVA stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after purchasing an additional 142,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,434,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after buying an additional 122,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,050,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 107.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

