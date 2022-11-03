AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.50 ($31.50) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($27.60) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXA stock traded down €0.27 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €25.09 ($25.09). 4,542,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.02 and its 200 day moving average is €23.52. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($27.69).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.