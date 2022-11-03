Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $847.66 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $847.66 million and approximately $78.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00043691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,249.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00250366 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,812,459 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,812,459.15910318 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.92040151 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $89,847,401.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.