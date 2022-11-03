Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.89 or 0.00043889 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $852.16 million and approximately $94.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,255.41 or 0.99953688 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041546 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00250662 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,812,459 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,812,459.15910318 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.92040151 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $89,847,401.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

