Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €81.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €81.00 ($81.00) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.01% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($67.50) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of COP traded down €0.56 ($0.56) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €31.64 ($31.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €31.70 ($31.70) and a one year high of €77.85 ($77.85). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

